Hundreds attend Courts Christmas tree light up following 2-year hiatus

Back with a bang!

Kaieteur News – Last evening Main Street was a hive of activity as the much anticipated annual Courts Christmas Light Up and Concert returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Joyous children who anticipated the arrival of Santa Claus and his helpers along with other children’s characters, screamed with much excitement at the start of the event. Their parents also joined in on the fun as they sang and danced to the live entertainment.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips was one of the special guests attending the event. In brief remarks he said he was pleased to see such a large turnout as he spoke of the importance of spreading love and joy this season and beyond.

Entertainment was provided by several local artistes including Calvin Burnette who kept the crowd energized with every performance. Beyond the performances by the local artistes, the Disc Jockey (DJ) played many classical Christmas songs including “Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer” which resulted in the both adults and children singing heartily along, even as they purchased snacks and refreshments from vendors who lined Main Street.

The crowd was most marveled when Santa Claus arrived and appeared on stage. The children especially screamed with excitement as the beloved character displayed his dance moves center stage. However, it was Spiderman’s break-dancing moves and the ensuing competition between the two that was overly entertaining.

The departure of both Santa Claus and Spiderman from the stage resulted in scores of children rushing to have their photographs taken, as others looked on from nearby trampolines and bouncy castles along Main Street.

Courts sponsored icecream and hot dogs were also given to the many children who attended the lightup and concert.