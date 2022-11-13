GYSBI partners with BIT to ramp up oil and gas training programmes

Kaieteur News – The Board of Industrial Training (BIT) Department of the Ministry of Labour on Friday received a financial contribution from the Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI), to assist with the expansion and delivery of Technical and Vocational Education and Training for locals.

The financial contribution which was hand over to the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton by GYSBI’s Human Resource Manager, Lilowtie Chintamani, forms part of a larger plan for collaboration between the two entities, including but not limited to practical training and apprenticeships.

GYSBI in a Press Release stated that at the handing over ceremony, Minister Hamilton disclosed that the Government is aware that training programmes are now needed more than ever to ensure locals are given the right tools to work and participate in the oil and gas sector. As such, the Board has approached companies operating within the industry to explore partnerships and opportunities for collaboration to make this possible.

“I determined a few months ago that we needed support of all kind to do what we want to do in terms of training and that led to us drafting a list of oil and gas companies that we could engage and seek collaboration. Of the companies we sent letters to, you are the first one to offer the kind of support we are looking for,” Hamilton said.

Deputy General Manager of GYSBI, Rabin Chandarpal, said that the company is pleased to partner with the Ministry and the BIT to advance its work since the company prides itself as a Leader in developing local content and creating beneficial opportunities for Guyanese.

“When you look at our operations, you can clearly see how the right training programmes have led to talented Guyanese men and women being able to take the lead in this industry. We have persons who started as riggers and banksmen and are now Supervisors in many areas of our operations. We cannot think of anything more worthwhile to throw our support behind, especially when it comes to local content development and ensuring Guyanese benefit from this sector,” Chandarpaul said.

Also present at the simple ceremony was Richard Maughn, Chief Executive Officer of BIT, who expressed gratitude for the support received from company and anticipates working with the company on the implementation of a Quality Apprenticeship programme at the soonest possible time.