Guyana, UAE formalize Agreement on Cyber Security

…Vice President in talks with UAE Government, Investors

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have formalized an agreement on cyber security, the Department of Public Information (DPI) announced Saturday.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has traveled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for talks with senior Government officials and investors. He is accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, and National ICT Advisor, Daryl Akeung.

Jagdeo met with H.E. Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation where a number of issues were discussed including strengthening the role and interest of the South in the Global Multilateral System and Climate Change negotiations.

According to DPI, the Vice President also met with His Highness, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, a member of the ruling family of Dubai, to discuss matters of cooperation and investments.

Other high level meetings were held with Dubai Ports (DP) World and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

Engagements will continue in UAE over the next few days, DPI said.