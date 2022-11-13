Guyana, UAE formalize Agreement on Cyber Security

Latest update November 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 13, 2022 News
…Vice President in talks with UAE Government, Investors
Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have formalized an agreement on cyber security, the Department of Public Information (DPI) announced Saturday.
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has traveled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for talks with senior Government officials and investors. He is accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, and National ICT Advisor, Daryl Akeung.
Jagdeo met with H.E. Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation where a number of issues were discussed including strengthening the role and interest of the South in the Global Multilateral System and Climate Change negotiations.
According to DPI, the Vice President also met with His Highness, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, a member of the ruling family of Dubai, to discuss matters of cooperation and investments.
Other high level meetings were held with Dubai Ports (DP) World and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on areas of mutual interest and cooperation.
Engagements will continue in UAE over the next few days, DPI said.
Nov 13, 2022By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Kristian Jeffery will have a busy today’s Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&S) International Race of Champions, battling his Group Four rivals, while...
Nov 13, 2022
Nov 13, 2022
Nov 13, 2022
Nov 13, 2022
Nov 13, 2022
Kaieteur News – Finally, someone from within the PPP/C has mustered the courage to tell the local Private Sector “that... more
Kaieteur News – Finally, someone from within the PPP/C has mustered the courage to tell the local Private Sector “that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]