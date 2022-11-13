Five nominated for IDB Presidency

Latest update November 13th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Member countries of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) have nominated five candidates for the position of President of the IDB.

Nominations closed on Friday.

The IDB in a Press Release Saturday said that the nominees are, Cecilia Todesca Bocco, nominated by Argentina, Gerard Johnson, nominated by Trinidad and Tobago, Gerardo Esquivel Hernández, nominated by Mexico, Ilan Goldfajn, nominated by Brazil and Nicolás Eyzaguirre Guzmán, nominated by Chile.

“The Governors of the IDB, who are usually Finance Ministers or other high economic authorities of the 48 member countries of the Bank, will have the opportunity to interview the candidates in a virtual meeting on November 13, 2022,” the release said.

Elections are to be held on November 20, 2022 at a hybrid meeting of the Board of Governors.

 

