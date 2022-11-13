Everybody like boast about dem country!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – One man’s poison is another man’s meat. When Uncle Sam turn yuh down fouh a visa, yuh could always jump on an airplane and go to England because yuh nah need a visa fuh go deh.

And if yuh get past de immigration by having show-money, den yuh point de middle finger at Uncle Sam fuh denying yuh a visa. But all dem country gat dem wuk fuh do and instead of we bothering with dem country problems, we should be bothering about we own.

One time dem boys bin traveling in a plane and dem had four Doctors sitting in de row of seats in front of dem boys. One was a British, the second was a German, the third was a Russian and the lass one was an American.

De British Doctor start to boast. He claimed that he de medical system in England was so advanced that dem cut off a man’s liver, put it in another man, and in 6 weeks, he was looking for a job.”

The German Doctor decided to chip in. He said that is nothing. He claimed that in in Germany dem tek part of a brain, put it in another man, and in 4 weeks he was looking for a job.

The Russian Doctor was not to be left out said, “Well, we took half a heart from a man, put it in another’s chest, and in 2 weeks he was looking for a job.”

The American Doctor started to laugh. “You are all behind us. A few years ago, we took a man with no brain, no heart, and no liver, and made him President. Now, the whole country is looking for a job!”

Talk half. Leff half