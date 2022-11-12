Wiggins shooting for success in NCAA D1 with Morgan State

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Kevon Wiggins, who hails from Berbice, was known as one of Guyana’s top prospects in basketball. Wiggins stayed the course in the sport and is now suiting up for Morgan State in Division 1 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Wiggins has so far featured in both of Morgan State’s matches this season. He made his D1 college debut in his side’s 73-96 defeat to the conference powerhouse Xavier University, finishing with seven points in 11 minutes played, shooting 2-5.

On Thursday, Wiggins again had seven points, this time playing 14 minutes, as Morgan State had a blowout 130-40 win over Penn State Greater Allegheny.

Tonight, from 8:00 pm, Wiggins will look to improve on his scoring when they come up against Virginia Commonwealth University VCU) at home.

Wiggins, a former New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary student after migrating to the US, played his Junior College basketball at Monroe College and Lamar Community College.

His stellar performances at the NJCAA level saw him receiving many offers from some of the premier and elite NCAA D1 Universities.

However, Rose Hall Town youth settled on playing for Morgan State University, one of the USA’s top-ranked Historically Black Colleges and universities (HBCUs) that competes in the NCAA’s Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Wiggins has represented Guyana at all levels, first making the national team for Guyana’s hosting of the CBC U16 tournament, where he played the scorer’s role in guiding Guyana to the finals against eventual winners, The Bahamas.

He was the team’s leading scorer at the 2017 Centrobasket U17 Championship in the Dominican Republic and was the 2017 IGG tournament’s leading scorer.

Wiggins was also part of the winning 2018 CBC team, where Guyana hoisted the title for the first time.

Wiggins is a product of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) programme that created a pathway for him to be seen through the school’s basketball championship and by being part of the Youth national programme.

As it stands, Wiggins is the only knowns Guyanese competing in the NCAA D1 basketball. The country has several top athletes in track and field representing some of the Division One biggest universities.