The PNC is an albatross on Guyanese, including its own supporters

Latest update November 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 12, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
When in Government the PNC squandered, mismanaged and siphoned off billions of dollars through a multitude of corrupt practices and harebrained policies which consequently eroded the economic gains made previously by the PPP Government. This resulted in appalling deprivation and sufferings for Guyanese. This is well-documented during the 28 years of the PNC in Government, from 1964 to 1992. This repeated itself again from 2015 when the PNC dominated Coalition was in Government and reversed the progress of the PPP Government.
When the PNC is in Opposition, they did everything, mostly illegal acts, to stymie the socio-economic progress of the country. In Parliament they obstructed all the developmental projects of the PPP Government from 2011 to 2015. From 1992 to 2015 these nefarious acts are well-documented and from 2020 after losing the General Elections, the PNC again began to display its destabilizing agenda. The recent walkout from Parliament by the Opposition Leader and his gang is another misguided attempt to gain some publicity and attract sympathy of its supporters and this is aptly described by Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Minister, Gail Teixeira as failing its constituencies by not to participating in law-making to the betterment of the society. She rightfully concluded that the APNU/AFC is becoming more irrelevant and ‘it is at its lowest tide as Opposition and that it has nothing to contribute’. A truer statement is hard to find when this is juxtaposed with the action and utterings of Opposition MP ,Vinceroy Jordan who blocked Minister, Sonia Parag from access to the CDC building at Belladrum in Region 5.
Moreover, the Opposition can no longer mask its intent to destroy the country in its bid to gain power once again and the President and his Government has laid bare this ominous intent. He made it clear that the developmental thrust of his Government will continue in all communities despite political directives from the Opposition. They cannot continue to shout ‘marginalization and discrimination’ since their own supporters are seeing the truth. No doubt, the APNU/AFC is the sinister architect of marginalizing and impoverishing its own people.The Coalition has nothing to contribute to Guyana’s development and will certainly die a natural death as they continue to block the socio-economic development of even their support base. We must not allow the PNC to play is destabilization games again.
