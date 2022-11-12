Speedboat, Name Brand and Regal among winners

Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup…

Kaieteur News – Speedboat, Name Brand and Regal were among the victorious teams when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc. Prime Minister’s T20 Cup got cracking yesterday in Georgetown.

This is the sixth edition of the softball marquee event and things were ceremoniously bowled off by the Honourable Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret.) Mark Phillips, at the Muslim Youth Organization venue.

In the over-50 segment, Uniss Yusuf of Regal lashed a magnificent, unbeaten 159 while his teammate Ramesh Narine struck a flamboyant 116 not out. They pair featured in a pugnacious 269-run second-wicket stand versus Trophy Stall.

Regal, the defending champion, galloped to a massive 330-1 from the allotment of 20-overs while Trophy Stall, in reply, were precariously placed at 65-8, when rain intervened and ultimately halted proceedings.

For the Legends, Regal, New York Softball Cricket League and Invaders Masters picked up two victories each.

In the open category at Queen’s College ground, Regal batted first and managed 107 -8 from their reduced quota of 15 overs. Sewchand Budhu made 35, Sachin Singh made 19 and Fazal Rafiek contributed 14.

Seeindra Marimootoo, Amir Khan, R. Rambarran and R. Sukdeo took two wickets each.

City Stars were 83-3 in 12 overs in reply when rain intervened. Jonathan Rampersaud made 18.

Regal won the game by having a better net run rate.

Speedboat took first strike and posted 196-in 15 overs. Vikash Dhaniram made 77, Kishore Smith pitched in with 34 while Safraz Esau and Ameer Yusuf made 27 each as Beepaul Bandoo took two wickets.

Softball Cricket Allstars were 96-3 in 9.3 overs in reply when play was halted due to rain.

Bandoo made 30, Rajesh Reddy had 24 and Marvin Bobb made 17. Speedboat won the fixture with a better net run rate.

SC Allstars were bowled out for 34 in 11.3 overs as Kelvin Orford, Delroy Perreira and Greg Singh took two wickets each before Regal replied with 39-1 in 7.1 overs. Sachin Singh made 14.

Name Brand made 128-6 in 15 overs. K.Gangaram scored 49 and S Sukhu 24. Travis Drakes took two wickets.

Florida Finest responded with 85-8. Ricardo Poloram made 30 and A.Rooplall 21. K Gangaram and M.Singh had two wickets each.

At Liliendall, Dagina scored 72 all out 12.1 overs. Hiradeo Jailall scored 14 as K. Gangaram grabbed 4- 8 while M.Singh and R. Judister had two wickets each.

Name Brand responded with 76 without loss in 6.2 overs. Judister made 51 and A. Dyal 18.

At Eve Leary in the over-50 category, NY Softball Association beat Jai Hind of Berbice. Jai Hind batted first and made 85 while NYSA responded with 90-5 in 18 overs. Tony Fernandes made 30 while Gopie (only name given) made 20.

Opener Lloyd Ruplall, who was controversially given out after he hit the ball on a second attempt, contributed 10.

Meanwhile, The Prime Minister was on hand at the opening ceremony and lauded the organisers and said he is pleased to see the growth of the tournament, which now has a female segment.

The Prime Minister also commended the sponsors and said he is looking forward to a successful tournament.