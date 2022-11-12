Skeletal remains found under abandoned house at Mahaica

Kaieteur News – Human skeletal remains were on Friday found underneath an abandoned house at Coconut Walk, Lancaster, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Although unconfirmed, it is believed that the remains belong to 33-year-old Rodrick Applesammy.

Police reported that Applesammy’s brother, Alvin Rambishun of Mon Repos, ECD, told detectives that Applesammy lived in the abandoned house.

Rambishun said that while working at sea, he was informed by workmates that his brother was found dead under the house. He said he told his sister, Tavener Persaud, what was communicated to him and she visited the location. It was after making checks around the building that she reportedly found her brother’s remains.

Persaud reported her discovery to Police and Detectives were sent to process the scene before removing the skeletal remains.

Investigations are ongoing.