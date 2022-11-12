PPP/C Government urged to engage the Opposition, not bypass it

Dear Editor,

I recently reviewed the speech of His Excellency and the dialogue on the events in Belladrum. We must remember the link between Belladrum and the last elections. This is very instructive as to the political climate in the area. In search of a ‘One Guyana’ development plan, there is no need for anger, but a need for cooperation. Attempts must be first made to engage the Opposition for joint development of their strongholds. The Opposition can bring forth the needs required for those areas, and through working alongside the Government they we will be able to also benefit from the national agenda for development. We must resist trying to bypass those who represent their own communities.

It is however concerning that the Opposition has not brought forward a plan for joint review in Parliament where the ‘One Guyana’ agenda may be jointly developed and executed. The recent walkout does not help to constructively advance the developmental needs of their communities and it hinders the discussion where common ground and agreement may be found.CRG is willing to bridge the divide currently being experienced in the country, and we do have the benefit of having family amongst all of our peoples. It is time for the Leader of the Opposition to meet with His Excellency for an open and direct discussion on how to cooperate in the development of our beautiful nation. If needed, the Chairman of CRG is willing to facilitate such a discussion so the leadership of our citizens may overcome the current political impasse.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana (CRG)