Petra: Courts Pee Wee finalists to be confirmed today

Nov 12, 2022 Sports

– MVP Futsal continues tonight

Kaieteur News – The Petra organisation have a packed Saturday planned with the hosting of the Courts Pee Wee under-11 Tournament at the Ministry of Education Ground and the MVP Futsal Tournament, which is scheduled for the National Gymnasium.

A total of 56 goals were scored on the previous night of the MVP Sports Futsal Tournament.

Today, the Courts Pee Wee tournament enters the semi-final stage following the battles for positions fifth to 16th.

The first two matches of the day begin at 11:30 hrs and will be played simultaneously, as the tournament has. Tucville and Craig collide on one pitch with Smith’s Memorial and Mocha Primary to battle on the next. These four teams are competing for 13th – 16th.

Just after noon (12:20 hrs), COLAACO and Timehri meet while Winfer Gardens and Dem Amstel are fixed to contest the other match, all in their fight for 9th – 12th.

At 13:10 hrs, Soesdyke will lock horns with West Ruimveldt as Ann’s Grove and Redeemer go head to head. They are contesting for spots fifth to eighth.

Meanwhile, the semifinal encounters will be played one after the other. At 14:00 hrs, St. Pius and Marian Academy tussle for a chance to make it into the finale while Enterprise and North Georgetown face each other from 15:00 hrs, with the same rewards on the line.

The Ladies Division concludes their Group stage tonight.

Later today, the MVP Sports Futsal Tournament resumes with the Women’s Division starting the evening. The four programmed matches will mark the end of the Group stage as the tournament ascends to the semi-final stage.

At 18:30 hrs, Avocado Ballers take on GT Panthers, Tiger Bay then meets Herstelling from 19:10 hrs, GDF tackle Fruta Conquerors at 19:50 hrs while Police clash with Santos in the last Group match from 20:20 hrs.

For the men, only four teams advance when the final eight leaps into action from 21:00 hrs with the first match between Gold is Money and Sophia. Up next, Bent Street will take on Campbellville from 22:00 hrs while Future Stars and Sparta thrash it out from 23:00 hrs.

The night’s last match will see Stabroek Ballers and Back Circle collide in what is expected to be a highly competitive match, from midnight.

