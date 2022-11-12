Industry man found dead in trench at Ogle

Kaieteur News – The body of a 53-year-old man was on Thursday retrieved from a trench at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Gangaram Ishram of Lot 214, Industry Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement said that Ishram’s body was discovered at about 06:05h in the trench located to the front of the Ogle Center Ground. Police received an anonymous call informing of the discovery.

Upon arrival, the Police observed Ishram’s body arched and seated on his green and black bicycle while submerged in the trench. The man was clad in a yellow striped shirt and a pair of blue jeans.

His body was removed from the trench and examined for marks of violence. None was discovered.

Further, an emergency team from the Alberttown Fire Station was called to check the body for signs of life before it was transported to Sandy’s Funeral Home.

Ishram’s sister identified his body and disclosed that her brother was an alcoholic but had neither a medical condition nor grievance with anyone.

Investigations are continuing.