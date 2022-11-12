Guyanese must look at the Eastern Congo, and stand up for their rights

Dear Editor,

For those who don’t know, there is a carnage going on in Guyana with the barefaced robbery of Guyana’s oil, valuable minerals, timber, state lands and other assets, not only the stealing of the wealth. But Guyana is also getting robbed on tax revenue, the degradation of the environment, the ballooning national debt, the rapid depletion rate destroying Guyana’s preservation, the oil, mining and forestry operations without safety and insurance. The law dictates these protections must be in place, corruption without any accountability between Politicians in collaboration with foreign companies and the total disrespect for the Guyanese people who actually own the country’s patrimony who live in or will soon face stark poverty. Based on the secrecy and the reluctance of Govt. to provide the mining contracts, other agreements, other related documents on Guyana’s wealth operations to the public, what we know so far is only the tip of the long shaft Guyana is getting.

Other than the contracts themselves, there are other provisions, clauses, amendments, other agreements and related documentation that we have no idea what they are since there is no transparency from a Government that hides them. Other than the oil and mining contracts themselves, there are also the drilling and mining rights agreements, the oil blocks options on relinquishment, the mining land leases agreements. Guyana owns the oil fields, but Exxon has the option of acquiring their oil blocks upon expiry even if they bid the lowest and the uncontested drilling rights to the oil in the blocks. Guyana owns the land, but the foreign mining and forestry companies have the mining and leasing rights up to 99 years so they can sell out the lease like an insurance policy to other companies, while Guyana gets nothing from the sale. What an evil masterstroke committed on the people of Guyana by foreigners and Politicians for the trust given to them, there even seems to be an agreement where the Govt. will fight for the oil, forestry and mining companies if cases are filed by citizens against them, like the Glenn Lall’s tax case. If you want to prove me wrong, the mouthpieces of the Govt. should urge them to release the documents.

Governments, including the Chinese, ABC, EU and others are currently urging their citizens to leave Eastern Congo due to unrest, seems the people of Eastern Congo had had enough, telling the foreign exploiters, they don’t care about any contracts and agreements-,just pack up and leave since the people got no benefits while the foreigners were there. As per a letter published by KN, Amerindians are being evicted from their land to benefit foreign companies, Guyanese isn’t this the last straw for you? Will you wait until you are dropping dead in the streets due to poverty? Will you heed Glenn Lall’s call to take to the streets demanding your rightful share of your wealth? Will you be victims of the oil and resources curse, or will you take a stand for the god given riches your ancestors left for you?

R. David.