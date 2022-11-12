Enterprise man remanded to prison for illegal firearm

– Granted $10,000 bail for narcotics charge

Kaieteur News – Twenty-one-year old Vishal Raghoo of Enterprise, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Friday charged with the offences of Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Firearm Without License, contrary to Section 16 (2) (a) of the Firearm Act Chapter 16:05.

Raghoo, who appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, pleaded not guilty for both charges. He was placed on $10,000 bail for the narcotics possession charge while he was remanded to prison for the illegal possession of a firearm.

Police arrested Raghoo on Thursday following an intelligence-led operation at Enterprise, ECD where a .25 berretta pistol and two grams of a ‘cream-coloured rock substance’ suspected to be cocaine were found in his possession. Raghoo will remain in Prison until December 23, 2022 when he is expected to make another court appearance.