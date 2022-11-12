Latest update November 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Enterprise man remanded to prison for illegal firearm

Nov 12, 2022 News

– Granted $10,000 bail for narcotics charge

Kaieteur News – Twenty-one-year old Vishal Raghoo of Enterprise, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Friday charged with the offences of Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Firearm Without License, contrary to Section 16 (2) (a) of the Firearm Act Chapter 16:05.

The .25 berretta pistol

Vishal Raghoo

Raghoo, who appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, pleaded not guilty for both charges. He was placed on $10,000 bail for the narcotics possession charge while he was remanded to prison for the illegal possession of a firearm.

Police arrested Raghoo on Thursday following an intelligence-led operation at Enterprise, ECD where a .25 berretta pistol and two grams of a ‘cream-coloured rock substance’ suspected to be cocaine were found in his possession. Raghoo will remain in Prison until December 23, 2022 when he is expected to make another court appearance.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

One Guyana President’s Cup is about unity, national football development – President Ali

One Guyana President’s Cup is about unity, national football...

Nov 12, 2022

Kaieteur  News – With the One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament set to kick off on Sunday in communities in each Administrative Region, President Irfaan Ali says the idea is to use...
Read More
Petra: Courts Pee Wee finalists to be confirmed today

Petra: Courts Pee Wee finalists to be confirmed...

Nov 12, 2022

Wiggins shooting for success in NCAA D1 with Morgan State

Wiggins shooting for success in NCAA D1 with...

Nov 12, 2022

Speedboat, Name Brand and Regal among winners

Speedboat, Name Brand and Regal among winners

Nov 12, 2022

Golden performance for Guyana at Inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championship

Golden performance for Guyana at Inaugural Pan...

Nov 11, 2022

Hales and Buttler let loose as England reach final in style

Hales and Buttler let loose as England reach...

Nov 11, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]