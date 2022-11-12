Derelict vehicles and other encumbrances to be removed from parapets – Ministry of Public Works

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works National Enhancement Committee, in collaboration with Non-Governmental Organisations, will be conducting another National Clean-Up Exercise, starting today, Saturday, 12th November 2022. Members of the public are asked to take note that this exercise will involve the removal of all derelict vehicles, materials and other encumbrances left on or at the side of roadways.

In a notice published yesterday by the Ministry of Public Works it stated that, “The Ministry, therefore, gives notice to the public, specifically the owners of these derelict vehicles to have them removed immediately, within the next 24 hours, or have them removed by the Ministry’s clean-up team.”

“The National Clean-Up and Derelict Vehicle Removal Exercise is being carried out in accordance with the Laws of Guyana, Section 29 of the Road Act Cap. 51:01 – ‘seizure and disposal of property obstructing road Act,” the notice further states.

This clean-up exercise will continue in varying forms, in sections of Georgetown and throughout the country, and is being carried out to protect citizens, promote road safety, and improve the flow of traffic, especially in the event of emergencies.

The Ministry will not be responsible for any damage or loss resulting from the removal of these derelict vehicles and encumbrances.

The public is asked to note that all derelict vehicles will be taken to the Ministry’s derelict dumpsite, which is located in Laluni and can be accessed from the Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway entrance.

The Minister of Public Works and by extension the Government of Guyana, thanks citizens and visitors to our country for their usual cooperation and support.