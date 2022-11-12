CDC responds to several storm reports countrywide

Latest update November 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 12, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has so far received several reports of flooding and other hazard impacts across the nation. Due to the current inclement weather in some parts of the country, residents have reported impacts of varying significance.
Fyrish Village, Corentyne, East Berbice-Corentyne, Region Six
One resident on Tuesday evening suffered property damage to their home and yard when high winds impacted their roof, causing it to collapse almost entirely. The Commission has since sent a team who conducted a damage assessment of the property.
Kato and North Pakaraimas, Potaro-Siparuni, Region Eight
A flash storm comprised of heavy rainfall and strong winds impacted 11 homes in the above mentioned areas. Residents there have reported damages to household structures. Regional Representatives have conducted an assessment and relayed that information to the CDC.
As a result, the Commission has prepared relief items such as hammocks, blankets, clothing, tarpaulin, water containers, buckets and disinfectant which will be dispatched to the Region as soon as possible.
Eteringbang, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, Region Seven
Reports from the border community indicate that water levels have risen significantly in the last 72 hours and have affected structures on the river bank. Residents there have put adaptive measures in place but Regional Representatives have confirmed that if the water levels increase, they will need assistance.
As per its mandate, the CDC will continue to assess, monitor and render aid where necessary. The National Weather Watch Center has predicted that more rains will occur during the weekend, especially along the coastland, and Regions 7 and 10. Residents are urged to remain cautious and safe and to reports any impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System.
