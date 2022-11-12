Body of missing man found in Tabatinga well

Latest update November 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 12, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The body of a 53-year-old man was on Thursday found in a well at Tabatinga, Lethem, Region Nine.
Dead is Michael Adolf, a resident of Tabatinga, Lethem.
Adolf’s 23-year-old daughter, whom he lived with, said she last saw her father on Monday last at approximately 05:30h when he left their home.
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) revealed that the man’s body was seen floating in a well by a 40-year-old Tabatinga housewife who went to the well to fetch some water at about 17:30h Thursday.
The woman reported her observation to the Lethem Police Station.
The GPF reported that ranks of Regional Division 9 visited the location and confirmed that Adolf was in the well face down and submerged in about 7 feet of water. His body was removed from the well and examined for marks of violence. The Force in a Press Release said the man had two small cuts to his forehead.
Adolf’s body is currently at the Lethem Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.
