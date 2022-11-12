Latest update November 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Berbice Teacher dies after collapsing at school

Nov 12, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A Skeldon Line Path Secondary School teacher collapsed and died on Friday while on duty.

Dead is 26-year-old Dharmini ‘Tina’ Prasad of Skeldon, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead: Dharmini ‘Tina’ Prasad

Kaieteur News understands that Prasad arrived at the School between 08:00h and 08:30h Friday and complained of feeling unwell. She was in the staff room when she collapsed. The woman was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where she died.

Coincidentally, the school was preparing for its annual graduation ceremony later Friday where Prasad’s sister Leezo Prasad was listed as the Valedictorian. Prasad was the top performer in Region Six at this year’s Caribbean Secondary Examinations Certificate (CSEC).

Meanwhile, Regional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus has confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the woman’s death.

