32 Contractors bid to rehabilitate 13 hinterland bridges at a cost of $2.2B

Nov 12, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Wednesday it was revealed that a total of 32 contractors are interested in upgrading the 13 hinterland bridges between Mabura and Kurupukari.

The reconstruction of the bridges is a project being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works, and according to the Ministry’s engineer the projects are estimated to cost Guyana $2,203,759,325. The projects are divided into three lots, seven to nine, with Lot 7 consisting of four bridges, lot 8 with four bridges and lot 9 with five bridges.

Kaieteur News understands that this project is similar to a previous project which the Ministry had tendered to upgrade 32 bridges between Kurupukari and Lethem. The 13 bridges would be reconstructed from its current wooden structure to concrete.

Below are the contractors and their bids:

