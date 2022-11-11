UG launches Geography SBA handbook

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana Press (UGP) recently launched the first of its kind ‘A Guide to the Principles and Practices of the Geography School-Based Assessment’ now providing Caribbean Secondary Education Council (CSEC) and other students an opportunity to be exposed to step by step guidelines in producing high-quality research projects.

The book which was launched at the George Walcott Lecture Theatre, Turkeyen Campus is intended to be used as an updated resource material and a self-study guide that details in a very clear-cut and straightforward manner, the requirements for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) students to successfully complete the SBA and to optimize the scores/marks earned for it. The book is also designed to assist the teachers of the subject to provide the necessary guidance to the students.

Author, Mrs. Linda Johnson-Bhola, UG’s Head of Department for Geography and Lecturer in the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences (FEES), said that the idea of preparing the book came as a result of her years of involvement teaching Geography at the secondary school, university, examining SBAs, and observing the difficulties and many missteps encountered by students undertaking field-based work.

Mrs. Johnson-Bhola provided a detailed overview of the book. In her overview, she outlined the three sections in which the book is divided into. These are:

Section 1: Getting Started with the SBA

This section introduces the readers to getting their SBAs done and outlines the aim and objectives, coursework requirements, general guidelines, and reasons for conducting the SBA.

Section 2: Explaining the four stages of the SBA preparation

Stage 1: Planning and Preparation

At this stage, the students learn to prepare a structure to guide them as they prepare for fieldwork. This stage sets the tone for all that needs to be done from the beginning to the end of the SBA and this includes choosing a topic, selecting a title, formulating the aims or research questions, identifying the study location, identifying the data collection techniques, designing the data collection instruments, and selecting the appropriate tools/equipment to use.

Stage2: Data Collection

This stage prepares the students to learn how to apply the various methods and techniques outlined in the previous stage. They will learn to do field sketching from observing the features being studied, administer questionnaires, and conduct interviews, undertake field measurements and address challenges that might be encountered while conducting the fieldwork.

Stage 3: Data analysis and Discussion

For this stage, students will learn how to organise, present, and communicate the data collected in stage 2. Here they will learn about the different illustrations (tables, graphs, charts, photographs) that can be used to present the data collected in the field and how these can be integrated in the discussion, how to avoid plagiarism, and citing and referencing the information obtained from textbooks and other secondary sources as well.

Stage 4: Preparing the SBA Report

This stage provides details about the format of the SBA Report. This information is provided in the syllabus and students are urged to go through this document carefully and use the guidelines provided to ensure that all of the information provided in the report preparation is followed.

Section Three: Presenting SBA Samples

The final section of the book presents two samples of SBA. There is also a glossary of some key terms used in the book.

In giving brief remarks, the University of Guyana’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Paloma Mohamed- Martin, commended the Author on her excellent work and for working along with the UG Press to have the book published, noting that it will transcend through seasons and times in the area of geography for Guyana and the Caribbean.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed that the University of Guyana is an engine of growth and direction for the entire country. “UG’s 2040 Blueprint allows us to be a model for the nation, and this is not only for how we behave but for what we produce and what we publish,” the VC noted. Dean of the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Dr. Temitope Oyedotun, provided a profound and encouraging vote of thanks while UG’s Public Relations Officer, Ms. Krest Cummings chaired the programme.