Trophy Stall once again provides support for Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Kaieteur News – Another young cricketer has benefited from this noble project. This time it is 15 years old Khishun Khedaroo of No. 35 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. Khedaroo is a student of JC Chandisingh Secondary School and recently joined Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club Cricket Team. He was the recipient of one box, one thigh pad and one arm guard, compliments of Trophy Stall, Bourda Market with branches at Port Mourant, City Mall and South Road. This is a joint initiative by Kishan Das of USA and Anil Beharry, Executive Member of the Guyana Cricket Board.

At a simple ceremony held recently at the Port Mourant Branch, young Khedaroo said, “I am crazy about cricket and I am thankful for this help and promise to do my best to realize my dream of representing the West Indies one day.” In response, Chitra Bedessie, a representative of Trophy Stall, stated that, “Ramesh Sunich, the owner of the company is happy to be part of this project and given the opportunity to help this kid.” “He is also pleased with the work of the initiative and its level of accountability and mileage sponsors have benefited from,” she continued. The project says thanks to Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $270,000 in cash, two trophies, twelve cricket boots, nineteen pairs of batting pads, twenty five bats, fifteen pairs of batting gloves, twenty thigh pads, one pair of wicket keeping pad, three arm guards, two boxes, six cricket bags and three helmets. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman.

To date, forty three young players from all three counties of Guyana have already benefited from three junior gear bag, two trophies, three arm guards, seventeen bats, two boxes, three helmets, twelve pairs of cricket shoes, ten pairs of batting pads, one thigh pad, one bat rubber and twelve pairs of batting gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each while RHCCCC received two boxes, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. The Essequibo Cricket Board and the Town of Lethem also benefited.

Cricket related items, used or new, is distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed clubs will also benefit.

We take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romash Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Kelvin Brijlall, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Dennis Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo, Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies and Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana, Gajanand Singh, Peter Ramkissoon, Rabindranath Saywack, Roshan Gaffoor, Ameer Rahaman, Chin Singh, Denesh Chandrapaul, Dr Cecil Beharry, Davo Naraine of UK and Latch Mohabir and family. Thanks to the media for the role they are playing in promoting this venture. Distribution will continue.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.