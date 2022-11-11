Suspected Car Thief remanded to prison

Latest update November 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Christopher Persaud aka ‘Mohan’ and ‘Yankee’, of Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Thursday remanded to prison for allegedly stealing a Premio motorcar valued at $2.4M from a bodywork shop at Grove, EBD between November 8 and 9, 2022.
Persaud was charged under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01. The offence being simple larceny made against Anesa Yusuf, a 22-year-old cashier of Diamond Housing Scheme, EBD. He appeared at the Diamond/ Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman where he pleaded not guilty and was remanded.
Reports are that on Wednesday, Persaud was found near the car with its keys in his pocket at Second Street, Craig, EBD. He was arrested and escorted to the Grove Police Station by Police. The vehicle was also taken to the Police Station.
The matter was adjourned to December 5, 2022 for the disclosure of statements.
