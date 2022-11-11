Suicide is no longer a crime but having weed is!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Government table two Bills in de National Assembly. One of dem involves prohibiting jail time fuh possession and use of small amounts of marijuana. De Government nah legalizing de weed as some of dem Rasta bin hoping. But yuh nah gan get jail if yuh get find guilty of having small amounts.

But while de Government nah decriminalize weed dem decriminalizing suicide. Was a crime fuh kill yuhself. But dem boys always wanted to know what difference it mek. When yuh dead, yuh can’t get convict.

Now suicide is nat a crime but is a crime still fuh smoke or gat weed. De Government call dat compromise but de dreadlocks nah pleased at all. Dem did hoping that weed would have been de criminalized.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de man wah bin smelling of rum and weed. He sit down next to a Priest in de bus.

The man’s clothes was stink and dutty and there was pink lipstick on he collar. He had an empty bottle of rum sticking out of his pocket. He opened his newspaper and he began reading.

A few minutes later he turned to the Priest and said, “Tell me Father, what yuh think does cause arthritis?”

The Priest tell he, “My son, it’s caused by sinful behaviour, spending time with prostitutes, abusing alcohol and drugs, an unclean body and mind, and disrespect for others.”

“Damn,” replied the drunk before returning to reading he newspaper.

Thinking about what he said, the Priest tapped the man on the shoulder and apologized for being too stern. Trying to be understanding, he ask de man how long he has had arthritis.

De man answered, “I don’t have it. I just read here that the Pope suffers from it.”

Talk half. Leff half!