Republic Bank, SSYDR launch entrepreneurial development programme

Kaieteur News – Specialists in Sustained Youth Development and Research (SSYDR) Inc. and Republic Bank (Guyana) Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding to launch SSYDR Entrepreneurial Development Programme (SEDP) on November 3, 2022.

SEDP will allow 100 SSYDR youth who were trained in its interactive seven module Work Ready/ Job Readiness curriculum, to now access training in Entrepreneurship with the hope of becoming successful business owners, the bank said in a press release.

This initiative will be executed over eight months and will involve training, one-day business challenge, business plan preparations and presentations, grant distribution and business coaching.

Magda Griffith-France, Founder/Executive Director, SSYDR signs the MOU in the presence of Venus Frith, General Manager- Credit, RBGL and representatives from SSYDR

The youths during the work ready/ job readiness training would have covered, Personal Development, Interpersonal Communication, Work Habits and Conduct, Leadership and Teamwork, Safety and Health at Work, Employer and Employee Rights and Responsibilities, and Financial Fitness.

Upon completion of the Entrepreneurship/Be Your Own Boss Training, they will be able to develop their own business idea, identify the characteristics and traits of a successful business owner, assess their own characteristics, attitudes and skills related to being business owners, conduct simple market research, understand the importance of differentiating from competitors, compile a marketing plan, register their businesses, keep basic financial records and develop their own business plan among other key skills.

SSYDR over the six years of its formation has worked with approximately 3000 young persons from regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10.  Of the 100 youth accessing this training, 50 participants with the best proposals will access a grant to purchase equipment/supplies towards a business startup.  Twenty-five of the 50 youth will access equipment/startup worth GYD250,000.00 and another 25 will access GYD300,000.00 in equipment/startup.

SEDP was made possible through the generosity of Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited, as part of its social investment programme the Power to Make a Difference (PMAD). Republic Bank through its PMAD programme remains committed to making a difference in the communities in which it serves.

