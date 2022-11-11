Man who took woman on date at Marriott escapes without paying bill

Kaieteur News – Police on Thursday arrested a man at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD) after he allegedly took a woman on a date at Marriott Hotel on Wednesday evening and left without paying a $56,000 bill.

The suspect has been identified as Oswin Randy Archer of Third Avenue Bartica, and according to Commander of the Region Three, Mahendra Siwnarine, his ranks had arrested him in the afternoon. He was kept in custody at the Leonora Police Station and later handed over to ranks at the Brickdam Police Station in Georgetown where a report was lodged. According to information received Archer allegedly invited the woman out and ordered wine, beer, soup, three meals and a take out. A photo of the bill showed that he reportedly ordered two Banks beer, eight Guinness, six glasses of wine, one chicken and vegetable broth, one Caesar salad chicken and three baked Rosemary chicken, totaling $51, 576.

After feasting, he reportedly ordered a takeout and went outside to call a taxi. He reportedly sent the driver to uplift the takeout and disappeared. Staff decided to query who will pay and when they could not find Archer the police were called in. The woman and the driver had to foot the bill in order to avoid sleeping in the lock-ups that evening. Realising that something was amiss, they decided to make a report at the Brickdam Police Station.

Details of what had transpired were published on Facebook and it went viral. Other alleged victims began posting stories about Archer.

In 2018, Archer was charged for a similar incident involving Palm Court on Main Street. The charge had alleged that on March 6 2018 at Main Street, Georgetown, he incurred debt at Palm Court by obtaining credit of $21,000 by purchasing Hennessey shots, Guinness, chicken nuggets and wings etc for which he refused to pay. He was also charged for not paying a taxi driver he had hired to take him to several locations across the country. He had told the court back then that he had made arrangements to pay Palm Court Restaurant and Bar but was unaware of the other accusations against him.