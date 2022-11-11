Latest update November 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man who took woman on date at Marriott escapes without paying bill

Nov 11, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Police on Thursday arrested a man at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD) after he allegedly took a woman on a date at Marriott Hotel on Wednesday evening and left without paying a $56,000 bill.

The suspect has been identified as Oswin Randy Archer of Third Avenue Bartica, and according to Commander of the Region Three, Mahendra Siwnarine, his ranks had arrested him in the afternoon. He was kept in custody at the Leonora Police Station and later handed over to ranks at the Brickdam Police Station in Georgetown where a report was lodged. According to information received Archer allegedly invited the woman out and ordered wine, beer, soup, three meals and a take out.  A photo of the bill showed that he reportedly ordered two Banks beer, eight Guinness, six glasses of wine, one chicken and vegetable broth, one Caesar salad chicken and three baked Rosemary chicken, totaling $51, 576.

Oswin Randy Archer

After feasting, he reportedly ordered a takeout and went outside to call a taxi. He reportedly sent the driver to uplift the takeout and disappeared. Staff decided to query who will pay and when they could not find Archer the police were called in. The woman and the driver had to foot the bill in order to avoid sleeping in the lock-ups that evening. Realising that something was amiss, they decided to make a report at the Brickdam Police Station.

Details of what had transpired were published on Facebook and it went viral.  Other alleged victims began posting stories about Archer.

In 2018, Archer was charged for a similar incident involving Palm Court on Main Street. The charge had alleged that on March 6 2018 at Main Street, Georgetown, he incurred debt at Palm Court by obtaining credit of $21,000 by purchasing Hennessey shots, Guinness, chicken nuggets and wings etc for which he refused to pay. He was also charged for not paying a taxi driver he had hired to take him to several locations across the country. He had told the court back then that he had made arrangements to pay Palm Court Restaurant and Bar but was unaware of the other accusations against him.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Golden performance for Guyana at Inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championship

Golden performance for Guyana at Inaugural Pan Continental Curling...

Nov 11, 2022

Kaieteur News – After a couple of inactive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Guyana Curling Federation returned to competition this past week, with Guyana defeating India to win the Pan...
Read More
Hales and Buttler let loose as England reach final in style

Hales and Buttler let loose as England reach...

Nov 11, 2022

GSCL Inc President Ian John optimistic despite rainy conditions as Prime Minister’s Cup set to bowl off today

GSCL Inc President Ian John optimistic despite...

Nov 11, 2022

Trophy Stall once again provides support for Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Trophy Stall once again provides support for...

Nov 11, 2022

Former boxing champion Hardy finding success with The Coach Desk App

Former boxing champion Hardy finding success with...

Nov 11, 2022

SPL/EBDCA T10 set to conclude tomorrow at Farm

SPL/EBDCA T10 set to conclude tomorrow at Farm

Nov 11, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Ali blundered big time!

    Kaieteur News – As US imperialism awaits with bated breath to see whether President-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]