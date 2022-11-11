Man held with unlicensed gun, cocaine leads Cops to arrest another person

Latest update November 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Two men were on Thursday arrested by Police following an intelligence-led exercise at Enterprise, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Police reported that at about 06:45h a 21-year-old resident of Enterprise Squatting area was arrested after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and two grams of a ‘cream-coloured rock substance’ suspected to be cocaine.
Ranks of the Vigilance Police Station led the exercise which led to the arrest of the man who was also caught with a .25 berretta pistol in his crotch.
After being informed of the offence, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Vigilance Police Station by the ranks, the 21-year-old man provided information which led to the arrest of another Enterprise resident.
Investigations are ongoing.
Nov 11, 2022Kaieteur News – After a couple of inactive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Guyana Curling Federation returned to competition this past week, with Guyana defeating India to win the Pan...
Nov 11, 2022
Nov 11, 2022
Nov 11, 2022
Nov 11, 2022
Nov 11, 2022
Kaieteur News – There continues to be persons that belong to Guyana who find Forbes Burnham a brilliant person. But... more
Kaieteur News – As US imperialism awaits with bated breath to see whether President-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]