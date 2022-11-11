Man held with unlicensed gun, cocaine leads Cops to arrest another person

Kaieteur News – Two men were on Thursday arrested by Police following an intelligence-led exercise at Enterprise, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police reported that at about 06:45h a 21-year-old resident of Enterprise Squatting area was arrested after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and two grams of a ‘cream-coloured rock substance’ suspected to be cocaine.

Ranks of the Vigilance Police Station led the exercise which led to the arrest of the man who was also caught with a .25 berretta pistol in his crotch.

After being informed of the offence, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Vigilance Police Station by the ranks, the 21-year-old man provided information which led to the arrest of another Enterprise resident.

Investigations are ongoing.