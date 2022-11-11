Man gets $20,000 bail for allegedly stealing pressure washer

Latest update November 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-year-old, Kester Evans, who was arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing a pressure washer, last month, was on Thursday granted bail in the sum of $20,000 after being charged with simple larceny.
Evans, a labourer from Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD) made his first court appearance before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond/ Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court, to answer to the charge of simple larceny.
It is alleged that between October 21 and October 22 last, he stole a pressure washer valued $60,000, property of Andrew Freeman. Evans pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail to the sum of $20,000. The matter has been adjourned to November 28, 2022.
