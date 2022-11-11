Latest update November 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

Labourer remanded to prison for reputed wife’s murder

Nov 11, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Mahendra Paltoo, a 35-year-old labourer was on Thursday charged and remanded to prison for the murder of his reputed wife when he appeared at the Whim Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Renita Singh.

Mahendra Paltoo

Paltoo also called ‘Ajay’ of 171 Bloomfield, New Housing was charged with committing murder contrary to Common Law on Oma Devi Virasamy on November 7, 2022 at Bloomfield, Corentyne, Berbice.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until December 12, 2022 for disclosure. Before he was escorted by Police, Paltoo remarked “home sweet home”.

The labourer reportedly told Police that on the day in question, he had just collected a bottle of Absolut Vodka from his neighbours when Virasammy accused him of being unfaithful. An argument ensued between the two and according to Paltoo, Virasammy pushed him. He then armed himself with a cutlass and chopped her several times about her body.

Despite being chopped, she was not taken to the hospital and hours later she died.

However, before his arrest Paltoo provided a different account of what transpired. At that time, he told Police that Virasamy was ‘making up the bed’ for their baby to sleep when she ‘slipped and fell’ on a cutlass that was hidden between the two mattresses, causing her to sustain injuries.

A post-mortem examination done on Virasammy’s body revealed that she died from a cut artery of the foot compounded by shock and haemorrhage.

This newspaper understands that the woman was 5 months pregnant at the time of her death. She was buried on Thursday.

