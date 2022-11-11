GSCL Inc President Ian John optimistic despite rainy conditions as Prime Minister’s Cup set to bowl off today

Kaieteur News – President of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. Ian John remains upbeat of a prompt start to the 2022 Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup today despite rain.

With a series of matches slated for the Capital city, the persistent early morning showers left the outfields soggy.

The three-day softball extravaganza will be run for under the auspices of the GSCL Inc. in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

“We at the GSCL Inc are very optimistic of a prompt start tomorrow morning; yes it is raining, but we are just keeping our fingers crossed that it will come to an end very soon,” John mentioned.

The categories for the males: Legends (Over-50), Masters (Over-40) and Round-Arm Open (ALL-Ages), while four ladies’ sides are scheduled to participate. The winning male team will collect $600,000 for each category while the girls’ victorious combination will take home $200,000. Other attractive prizes are up for grabs.

John stated the groundsmen at every venue are working extremely hard to get things ready for the commencement.

“Yes, the conditions are little dicey but as I said I am very confident that we can get all the games bowling off on time,” John declared.

Apart from Guyana teams are also expected from New York, Florida and Canada.

John recently met with The Honourable Minister Of Culture, Youths and Sports Charles Ramson. Ramson said he was happy to be associated with the tournament and that he is confident that the three-day softball extravaganza will be a huge success and congratulated them of hosting the showpiece.

“I am indeed happy to be associated with the softball tournament; I want to wish all the teams’ success and our Prime Minister’s name is there so I expect exciting cricket throughout the three days,” Ramson declared.

A number of matches will be played simultaneously at various venues in Georgetown then all finals to take place at the National Stadium, Providence, East Bank, Demerara with things culminating Sunday under lights.

Ramson also echoed similar sentiments to the four participating female teams and welcoming the foreign players featuring.

“We want to see the continued growth of softball cricket; we, the Government of Guyana, would ensure the game of softball cricket keeps getting better and better while this will encourage people of all ages to love softball cricket, Ramson commented.

John, in his remarks, thanked Ramson for his support and looking forward to his promise to assist with the steady promotion of softball cricket.

An enthusiastic John also informed the Minister that this is first time they have the girls coming out which will bring a new dimension to the highly anticipated event.

A plethora of high-profile and veteran softball players will be on show at the Prime Minister’s Softball Cup from Friday in Georgetown, Guyana.

In 1993 at a Softball Inter-County tournament, Bobby Parasnauth and Ramesh Narine represented Demerara and Essequibo respectively. Stalwart softball batsman Wayne Jones turned out for Demerara too in that fixture at Hampton Court venue in Region Two, Essequibo Coast.

They are still playing the game professionally. Parasnauth will lead Regal in the Masters Category while Narine and Jones will exhibit their skills for Regal Legends.

Apart from Parasnauth, Jones and Narine, other cricketers who have been around for decades as well including Ejaz Mohamed, Richard Latif, Chien Gittens, Rickey Persaud, Samuel Kingston, Ryan Singh, Mahendra Hardyal, Troy Gobin, Hemnarine Chattergoon, Aftab Shamsudeen, Richard Persaud, Ricky Deonarine, Mohendra Arjune just to name a few. They are all set to appear at the Prime’s Softball Cup.

As highly anticipated, excitement galore. Regal Legends are the defending champion in the Legends category while Fisherman Masters copped the top prize last year in the Masters Division and Ariel All-Stars will begin their defence in the Opening Category. This will be the first opportunity for the girls.

Meanwhile, the Honourable Prime Minister Mark Phillips is expected to grace the occasion on the opening day and also on Sunday as well as Minister Ramson.