Golden performance for Guyana at Inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championship

Kaieteur News – After a couple of inactive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Guyana Curling Federation returned to competition this past week, with Guyana defeating India to win the Pan Continental Curling Championship in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The victory now ensures that Guyana will be amongst the elite eight countries competing in the Pan Continental A Division next year where they will go against superpowers Canada, United States, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Chinese Taipei.

Teams that finish in the Top 5 in the A Division next year will earn a berth in the 2024 World Men’s Curling Championship at a venue still to be decided and will allow countries to earn valuable points towards Olympic qualification in 2026 in Milan Cortina.

The inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championship brought together the best men’s and women’s teams from the Pacific-Asia and Americas zone divided into two divisions.

The Guyanese team comprised captain Rayad Husain (Brampton, Canada), Jason Perreira (Minneapolis, USA), Baul Persaud (King City, Canada), and newcomer Khemraj Goberdhan (Mississauga, Canada). Canadian Paul Madgett (Nanton, Canada) served as the team’s coach.

Despite the inactivity, the team quickly found their stride reeling off five straight round-robin victories against developing countries Saudi Arabia (15-3), Qatar (11-3), Kenya (15-1), Nigeria (14-3), and a hard-fought victory over a talented Indian team (6-5).

The final two games of the preliminary round went against the Guyanese side losing to Kazakhstan (11-3) and pre-tournament favourites Hong Kong (8-5).

Guyana’s 5-2 record after the round-robin placed them fourth amongst the eight teams in the division and earned them a rematch against undefeated Hong Kong in the semi-finals.

Also of note, Guyana played the final three games of the competition with only three players as Goberdhan went down with an injury after a fall in the game against India.

Hong Kong held a one-point lead going into the final end of the semi-final and with less than 10 seconds left on the clock.

The Hong Kong skipper, Jason Chang, faced four Guyanese stones but was unable to clear enough of them and left Guyana with two points which were enough to claim the 7-6 victory and a berth into the Gold Medal Game against India.

The Gold Medal Game began in favour of the Indian side until skip Rayad Husain made an angle raise takeout in the 3rd end to score two and move ahead 2-1.

From there, Guyana took control opening up a four-point lead at the half. Holding the lead going into the final end, the Guyanese men were able to maintain the advantage and claim victory 8-5 to earn the historic first gold medal for Guyana and South America in international curling.

Reflected on the achievement afterwards, Husain noted, “This is a huge win for our country. Now everyone knows about Guyana and that we can curl at a high level.” He continued, “I can’t quite believe what we have accomplished, and I’m especially proud of how we dug in as a team as three players for the final games. It was just meant to be.”

Looking ahead, Husain said the promotion to the A Division, which provides the country with a chance to take on some of the world’s best teams in 2023, will see them having to work on advancing their curling.

Guyana’s next international competition will be the World Mixed Doubles Qualification Event in Dumfries, Scotland from December 2-7.

Representing Guyana will be the sibling tandem of Rayad Husain and Farzana Hussain and will be playing in one of four groups which include Austria, Finland, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, and Slovenia.

Four countries out of a total of 26 will qualify for the 2023 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in April in Gangneung, South Korea.