Corentyne man succumbs to injuries received in car accident

Nov 11, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Aftar Wazidally, the 21-year-old Scottsburg Village, Corentyne resident who was injured in a vehicular accident on October 22, 2022 has died.

Deceased, 21-year-old Aftar Wazidally

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement said Wazidally died on Monday, November 7, 2022 at about 13:30h at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The deceased, who was the driver of motorcar PWW 5659 on October 22, was reportedly driving at a fast rate, north along the western drive lane on the No. 75 Public Road when he overtook three other vehicles and subsequently lost control of his car.

Wazidally crashed into another car driven by a 21-year-old woman, who was driving south along the eastern drive lane of the Public Road. The accident occurred at about 07:45h.

An injured Wazidally and the female driver of the other motorcar were initially taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were examined and then transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where they were admitted for treatment.

Wazidally was subsequently transferred to the GPHC for treatment.

