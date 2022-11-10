Latest update November 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Youth admits to 2014 robbery-murder of Cuyuni shopkeeper

Nov 10, 2022 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-four-year-old Nathan Anthony Stoute of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to the 2014 robbery-murder of shopkeeper Sheniza Khan Bhola.

Stoute was arraigned for the indictment before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Suddie High Court. He admitted that between February 26 and 27, 2014, at Rock Creek Backdam, Cuyuni/ Mazaruni, Region Seven, he murdered the shopkeeper during the course of a robbery.

Nathan Anthony Stoute

As such, Justice Barlow set December 7, 2022 as the sentencing hearing for Stoute.

An arrest warrant was issued by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for Stoute in 2014, but he had fled to Suriname. After being on the run for years Stoute was arrested on December 31, 2018 at a Berbice location.

Bhola, of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, was found in her shop at Rock Creek Backdam. Her body bore stab wounds to the stomach, and another to the right side.

Kaieteur News had reported that Bhola, who was the mother of two children, operated her shop for about four years at the interior location.

After her body was found, suspicion immediately fell on the shopkeeper’s two male employees, who could not have been located until Stoute was arrested in 2018.

President Ali hails Chanderpaul’s accomplishment as long overdue

Nov 10, 2022

Kaieteur News – With Shivnarine Chanderpaul joining an elite group of West Indian players to be inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame, President Irfaan Ali has...
Trophy Stall on board for Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup

Nov 10, 2022

A show of team spirit!

Nov 10, 2022

T&T contractors who built Brian Lara Stadium to start work at MSC Club Ground 

Nov 10, 2022

Sports Minister Ramson delivers on promise as WCCG illuminated 

Nov 10, 2022

Ofimak Office Supplies on board for GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup

Nov 10, 2022

