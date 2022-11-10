Youth admits to 2014 robbery-murder of Cuyuni shopkeeper

Kaieteur News – Twenty-four-year-old Nathan Anthony Stoute of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to the 2014 robbery-murder of shopkeeper Sheniza Khan Bhola.

Stoute was arraigned for the indictment before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Suddie High Court. He admitted that between February 26 and 27, 2014, at Rock Creek Backdam, Cuyuni/ Mazaruni, Region Seven, he murdered the shopkeeper during the course of a robbery.

As such, Justice Barlow set December 7, 2022 as the sentencing hearing for Stoute.

An arrest warrant was issued by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for Stoute in 2014, but he had fled to Suriname. After being on the run for years Stoute was arrested on December 31, 2018 at a Berbice location.

Bhola, of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, was found in her shop at Rock Creek Backdam. Her body bore stab wounds to the stomach, and another to the right side.

Kaieteur News had reported that Bhola, who was the mother of two children, operated her shop for about four years at the interior location.

After her body was found, suspicion immediately fell on the shopkeeper’s two male employees, who could not have been located until Stoute was arrested in 2018.