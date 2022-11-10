Latest update November 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

T&T contractors who built Brian Lara Stadium to start work at MSC Club Ground 

Nov 10, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The contracting firm out of Trinidad and Tobago Superior Group Inc. was to start the rehabilitation of the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) on Monday as the MSC closed the facility for ground use following a visit last Tuesday by a surveying team from Superior Group Inc.

This Superior Group Inc. credited to have built the Brian Lara Stadium among others in Trinidad and Tobago are contracted by the government to jump start this facility’s new outlook as one of three government funded multipurpose facilities across Guyana. The other two are to be built in Anna Regina in Essequibo and in New Amsterdam in Berbice.

This was disclosed by an official of the MSC to Kaieteur Sport, who said that in keeping with the time frame given to complete the first phase of the ground work and installing new floodlights as part of the massive development, was to begin in four to five weeks following Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr. meeting with the MSC Executives on Tuesday 11, October, at the MSC Lounge, this start now seems as planned.

Steps were taken by the MSC to disconnect the existing flood lights, as Superior Group Inc. had requested that it be done so that the work can start promptly, without any delay.

Actually, Superior Group Inc. will be doing the ground and installation of the new floodlights, which will be done between now and February; and as such, persons or organisations have been alerted about this happening hence the closure for the ground takes effect now.

The contractors were expected to start Monday as one official said last Monday was when they had planned to begin but the equipment was delayed but it was expected last Saturday and the surveying was necessary.

Superior Group Inc. personnel were at the MSC to ensure they can get the sizes for international cricket and football at the ground.

They advised that it would be wise for the major sports cricket and football to be played without difficulty, there should be a season for football and a season for cricket.

At least three cricket pitches are earmarked for the MSC ground and hopefully the laying of the new ground with the laying of underground pipes for drainage should be completed by December, but the planting of grass would take another two months so the MSC ground should be ready for use by next February latest.

