Latest update November 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Trophy Stall on board for Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup

Nov 10, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Trophy Stall has once again thrown its support behind the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. for the staging of the Prime Minister’s T20 Cup which is slated for this weekend.

At a simple presentation ceremony held yesterday at South Road, CEO of the entity Ramesh Sunich presented the trophy to president of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. Ian John.

Trophy Stall’s Proprietor Ramesh Sunich, right, presents the trophy to the president of Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. Ian John.

The three-day extravaganza is set to bowl off Friday with a legion of matches in Georgetown before the tournament concludes on Sunday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Sunich stated he was more than delighted to make a contribution to this mega softball event.

President of the League Inc., John, in response, expressed his appreciation to Sunich for his continued support.

Over 2 million dollars are up for grabs at this annual tournament which will be its sixth year in succession.

There will be three male categories including: Legends (8 teams), Masters (10 teams) and Open (8 teams). Four female sides are also slated to compete.  The tournament in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Culture, Youths and Sports.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

President Ali hails Chanderpaul’s accomplishment as long overdue

President Ali hails Chanderpaul’s accomplishment as long overdue

Nov 10, 2022

Kaieteur News – With Shivnarine Chanderpaul joining an elite group of West Indian players to be inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame, President Irfaan Ali has...
Read More
Trophy Stall on board for Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup

Trophy Stall on board for Prime Minister’s T20...

Nov 10, 2022

A show of team spirit!

A show of team spirit!

Nov 10, 2022

T&T contractors who built Brian Lara Stadium to start work at MSC Club Ground 

T&T contractors who built Brian Lara Stadium...

Nov 10, 2022

Sports Minister Ramson delivers on promise as WCCG illuminated 

Sports Minister Ramson delivers on promise as...

Nov 10, 2022

Ofimak Office Supplies on board for GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup

Ofimak Office Supplies on board for GSCL Inc...

Nov 10, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]