Trophy Stall on board for Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup

Latest update November 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 10, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Trophy Stall has once again thrown its support behind the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. for the staging of the Prime Minister’s T20 Cup which is slated for this weekend.
At a simple presentation ceremony held yesterday at South Road, CEO of the entity Ramesh Sunich presented the trophy to president of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. Ian John.
The three-day extravaganza is set to bowl off Friday with a legion of matches in Georgetown before the tournament concludes on Sunday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
Sunich stated he was more than delighted to make a contribution to this mega softball event.
President of the League Inc., John, in response, expressed his appreciation to Sunich for his continued support.
Over 2 million dollars are up for grabs at this annual tournament which will be its sixth year in succession.
There will be three male categories including: Legends (8 teams), Masters (10 teams) and Open (8 teams). Four female sides are also slated to compete. The tournament in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Culture, Youths and Sports.
