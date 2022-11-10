Sports Minister Ramson delivers on promise as WCCG illuminated

Kaieteur News – Residents on the island of Wakenaam were elated as the honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr made good on his promise to install lights at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.

On Sunday, the Minister, on an outreach programme, visited the venue where the Wakenaam Cricket Committee was hosting a franchise T10 tournament.

Shortly after the Minister left the island for another visit, the equipment for the lights arrived at the facility, and worked had commenced, following the final of the T10 competition.

Residents of the island expressed gratitude to the Minister and the Government. Boxer Elton Dharry, whose father is from Wakenaam, was present at the venue and welcomed the initiative. Dharry said this will encourage a larger participation in the sports and the youths will benefit tremendously since they will be able to train after classes in the evening.

Former Wakenaam opening batsman Claude Thomas stated that the Wakenaam Community is elated by the commitment from the Government.

He added that Minister Ramson Ramson came, saw and immediately delivered to the people of Wakenaam and expressed gratitude to the Minister. Thomas is extremely pleased with the initiative and lauded the Government.

Minister Ramson said the lights are of quality and within the last two years they would have installed lights on 20 grounds across Guyana.

Minister Ramson noted that this is a very important venture to President Ali and Vice President Jagdeo.

“You should feel that level of development and the lights will be here this coming week,” he added.

“We have an additional $3.8 million to programme for this ground so we could get a really enhanced facility here. So within another month or so the lights will be installed so you can have various events here, and we want this facility to be a lot more encouraging for females,” Minister Ramson said.

The ground is the main facility for sports on the island.