Pro Archers Guyana now affiliates of Archery Guyana

Nov 10, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Just under a week before the commencement of the Archery Guyana 2022 National Indoor Championships, the governing body and sole entity affiliated to World Archery, the international governing body for the Olympic sport of archery, granted affiliate status to Pro Archery Guyana.

AG’s Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (2nd right) and Nicholas Hing (right) Guyana presented the Certificate of Affiliation to Narda Mohamed-Mangra in the presence of Executive Members of Pro Archers Guyana.

This is a part of Archery Guyana’s mandate as a national member association from World Archery to administer the sport at a local level.

Archery Guyana Secretary-General, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, and Director/Head Coach, Nicholas Hing, presented the official certificate of registration and affiliation of the archery club to Coaches, Anand Mangra and Narda Mohamed-Mangra, the founders of Pro Archers Guyana.

The Club was founded in October, 2020 and has since introduced Archery to persons across the length and breadth of Guyana. They currently train at the National Stadium, the National Racquet Centre and the Gandhi Youth Organisation (Woolford Avenue, Georgetown) on weekends and during the week.

Members of Pro Archers Guyana will now access the substantial benefits of Pro Archery Guyana, being an affiliate club. Individual members may affiliate separately to Archery Guyana if their club does not wish to affiliate but according to the Secretary General, “I encourage more clubs that have been recently formed to affiliate since this expands participation opportunities for club members.”

