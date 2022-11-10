President Ali hails Chanderpaul’s accomplishment as long overdue

Kaieteur News – With Shivnarine Chanderpaul joining an elite group of West Indian players to be inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame, President Irfaan Ali has hailed one of cricket’s most durable batsman’s accomplishments as a fitting recognition that is long overdue.

Chanderpaul this week was named by the ICC alongside Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir and England’s Charlotte Edwards as the latest inductee to their assembly of select outstanding cricketers.

The 48-year-old left-handed batter became the fourth Guyanese cricketer in the ICC Hall of Fame, joining Sir Clive Lloyd, Lance Gibbs and Rohan Kanhai.

Sir Curtly Ambrose, Sir Learie Constantine, Joel Garner, Sir Gordon Greenidge, Sir Wes Hall, the Most Hon. Desmond Haynes, George Headley, Michael Holding, Brian Lara, Malcolm Marshall, Sir Viv Richards, Sir Andy Roberts, Sir Garry Sobers, Courtney Walsh, Sir Clyde Walcott, Sir Everton Weekes and Sir Frank Worrell are the other West Indians previously inducted into The ICC Hall of Fame.

Having made his Test debut in 1994 at age 19 against England at Bourda, Chanderpaul, according to President Ali, during his 164 Test matches (the most by a West Indian) and 68 One-Day Internationals, has racked up a record that speaks volumes of his service to the cricket and justly accords him a revered place in the pantheon of all-time cricketing greats.

President Ali stated, “Shiv, as he is often referred to by cricketing fans and colleagues, has been one of the game’s most versatile batsmen. He placed a high premium on his wicket, never prepared to easily surrender it.”

Scoring 11,867 Test runs at an average of 51.37, which included 30 centuries and 8,778 ODI runs with 11 centuries at an average of 41.60, President Ali labelled Chanderpaul a great accumulator of runs, adding that he was always prepared to occupy the crease for extended periods.

“But Shiv was equally adept at changing gears as the circumstances dictated and to essay seamlessly into attacking stroke-making. His fans and foes alike will recall his ability to blend impregnable defence, with deft touches and, at times, flamboyant stroke play,” President Ali said.

An ardent lover of the Gentleman’s Game, President Ali further noted that Chanderpaul’s commitment and dedication to Guyanese and West Indian cricket were unquestionable during his playing career.

“Shiv has been a faithful, loyal and devoted member of West Indian cricket. Shiv stands as a role model for young cricketers. His approach to training and his discipline is exemplary and worthy of emulation by all upcoming and aspiring cricketers,” said the Head-of-State.

“Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s love for the game is limitless, as is his commitment to contribute his vast cricketing experience and knowledge to helping West Indian cricket soar once again to the heights it once enjoyed. On behalf of the government and people of Guyana, I wish him continued success in his service to cricket,” the Commander-in-Chief highlighted.