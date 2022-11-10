Latest update November 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Ofimak Office Supplies on board for GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup

Nov 10, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Ofimak Office Supplies of Panama has joined the list of sponsors for the upcoming Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup which is set for this weekend in Georgetown.

The entity recently presented a cheque to the organisers and their representative Abraham Woginiak expressed his pleasure for being part of the tournament and said that are looking forward to successful competition.

Abraham Woginiak (R) of Ofimak presents the cheque to Mahendra Hardyal of GSCL Inc.

President of the GSCL Inc Ian John thanked the entity for their support.

The event, which is being held in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, is expected to comprise a large number of local and overseas teams.

Over one million dollars in prizes will be up for grabs and there will be no entrance fee.

The competition will be played in the All Stars Open, Masters Over-40, Legends Over-50 and female categories.

The man-of-the-match in the three finals (All Stars Open, Masters Over-40, Legends Over-50) will collect a trophy each, while the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in each category will walk away with flat screen televisions valued at $140,000 each.

The female winners will take home $50,000 and a trophy, runners-up $25,000 and a trophy, player -of-the-final a trophy. The player-of-the-series will receive a blender.

