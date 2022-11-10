New Doctor’s Clinic congratulates Keevin Allicock 

Latest update November 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 10, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Keevin Allicock was adjudged the best boxer at the inaugural Shoba Promotions New Chapter Boxing Card which took place last Saturday at Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary.
Allicock, fighting in the 57-60kg division, won the feature bout against Berbician Joel Williamson by a unanimous decision.
Satyendra Khemraj of the New Doctor’s Clinic has extended congratulations to Allicock and wished him well in the future.
Khemraj said he has been following Allicock’s career and is extremely delighted at his performance last weekend.
Khemraj had presented Allicock with a monetary donation prior to the contest and pledged his continued support for sports in Guyana.
New Doctor’s Clinic has also sponsored an U19 competition in Wakenaam which is set to commence shortly.
