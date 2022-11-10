Latest update November 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

New Doctor’s Clinic congratulates Keevin Allicock 

Nov 10, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Keevin Allicock was adjudged the best boxer at the inaugural Shoba Promotions New Chapter Boxing Card which took place last Saturday at Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary.

Satyendra Khemraj presents the cash to Keevin Allicock prior to the contest.

Allicock, fighting in the 57-60kg division, won the feature bout against Berbician Joel Williamson by a unanimous decision.

Satyendra Khemraj of the New Doctor’s Clinic has extended congratulations to Allicock and wished him well in the future.

Khemraj said he has been following Allicock’s career and is extremely delighted at his performance last weekend.

Khemraj had presented Allicock with a monetary donation prior to the contest and pledged his continued support for sports in Guyana.

New Doctor’s Clinic has also sponsored an U19 competition in Wakenaam which is set to commence shortly.

President Ali hails Chanderpaul’s accomplishment as long overdue

Trophy Stall on board for Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup

A show of team spirit!

T&T contractors who built Brian Lara Stadium to start work at MSC Club Ground 

Sports Minister Ramson delivers on promise as WCCG illuminated 

Ofimak Office Supplies on board for GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup

