Latest update November 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Kadarnauth all-round brilliance spurs Windsor Forest to victory

Nov 10, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Aditya Kadarnauth turned in a fine all-round performance to hand host Windsor Forest an 89-run win over Leonora when the West Demerara 50-over competition continued last weekend.

Aditya Kadarnauth

Windsor Forest batted first and posted 308 all out in 40 overs.

Kadarnauth struck 10 fours and eight sixes in a top score of 102, while Sachin Balgobin made 66 with 11 fours and two sixes. Kevin Rameshwar contributed 42 as K. Kowlesar (only name given) picked up four wickets and P. Arjune two. Leonora made 219 all out in 29 overs, in reply. A. Razack made 89 with five fours and eight sixes while J. Kishore made 31 and Kowlesar 20. Kadarnauth bagged 5-45.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

President Ali hails Chanderpaul’s accomplishment as long overdue

President Ali hails Chanderpaul’s accomplishment as long overdue

Nov 10, 2022

Kaieteur News – With Shivnarine Chanderpaul joining an elite group of West Indian players to be inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame, President Irfaan Ali has...
Read More
Trophy Stall on board for Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup

Trophy Stall on board for Prime Minister’s T20...

Nov 10, 2022

A show of team spirit!

A show of team spirit!

Nov 10, 2022

T&T contractors who built Brian Lara Stadium to start work at MSC Club Ground 

T&T contractors who built Brian Lara Stadium...

Nov 10, 2022

Sports Minister Ramson delivers on promise as WCCG illuminated 

Sports Minister Ramson delivers on promise as...

Nov 10, 2022

Ofimak Office Supplies on board for GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup

Ofimak Office Supplies on board for GSCL Inc...

Nov 10, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]