Kadarnauth all-round brilliance spurs Windsor Forest to victory

Kaieteur News – Aditya Kadarnauth turned in a fine all-round performance to hand host Windsor Forest an 89-run win over Leonora when the West Demerara 50-over competition continued last weekend.

Windsor Forest batted first and posted 308 all out in 40 overs.

Kadarnauth struck 10 fours and eight sixes in a top score of 102, while Sachin Balgobin made 66 with 11 fours and two sixes. Kevin Rameshwar contributed 42 as K. Kowlesar (only name given) picked up four wickets and P. Arjune two. Leonora made 219 all out in 29 overs, in reply. A. Razack made 89 with five fours and eight sixes while J. Kishore made 31 and Kowlesar 20. Kadarnauth bagged 5-45.