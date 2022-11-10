Kadarnauth all-round brilliance spurs Windsor Forest to victory

Latest update November 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 10, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Aditya Kadarnauth turned in a fine all-round performance to hand host Windsor Forest an 89-run win over Leonora when the West Demerara 50-over competition continued last weekend.
Windsor Forest batted first and posted 308 all out in 40 overs.
Kadarnauth struck 10 fours and eight sixes in a top score of 102, while Sachin Balgobin made 66 with 11 fours and two sixes. Kevin Rameshwar contributed 42 as K. Kowlesar (only name given) picked up four wickets and P. Arjune two. Leonora made 219 all out in 29 overs, in reply. A. Razack made 89 with five fours and eight sixes while J. Kishore made 31 and Kowlesar 20. Kadarnauth bagged 5-45.
Nov 10, 2022Kaieteur News – With Shivnarine Chanderpaul joining an elite group of West Indian players to be inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame, President Irfaan Ali has...
Nov 10, 2022
Nov 10, 2022
Nov 10, 2022
Nov 10, 2022
Nov 10, 2022
Kaieteur News – US Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs, Ms. Rena Bitter, was in Guyana this week (don’t know... more
Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony has called on Regional Health Officers to formulate an integrated... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]