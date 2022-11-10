History does go around in circles

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Opposition does behave as if dem gat transport fuh dem supporters. Dem does want decide wah dem supporters muss hear and what dem must not hear. Dem nah want government people go into dem constituency. It is as if certain parts of Guyana is only reserved fuh dem and dem alone.

Dem critical of de government and claiming how de government nah doing much fuh dem supporters. But when de government try fuh go and meet with dem supporters and to respond to dem needs, yuh reading how dem preventing de government from doing so.

Dem talking about apartheid state but it is dem wah dividing de country in political blocks. How dem reacting mekkin’ people feel that some areas are reserved only fuh only dem and de government politicians can’t go in deh.

Dem seh how de state media bias and don’t give dem coverage. But when de state media turn up fuh cover dem meeting, is wan set of confusion. It look as if what dem want tell dem supporters dem nah want de rest of the de country fuh hear.

Dem boys remember when during Burnham time, de police used to pick up de WPA supporters put dem in a bus and drive dem down dah lang rode alongside de Providence Police Station. De idea was to tek yuh into de PNC stronghold so that dem supporters could rough yuh up. Wah dem politicians didn’t know was dat nuff of dem people used to help out dem wah get drop off behind God’s back.

And during de elections campaign in 2015, de Opposition send people to disrupt de government rally in Buxton. De speakers had trouble being heard over de noise wah did commit. And de message was clear; this area is out of bounds. Dem afraid fuh de supporters hear what de government had to say.

History does repeat itself and expose all de vagabonds.

Talk half and leff half.