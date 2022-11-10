GCC congratulates Shiv for being named to ICC’s Hall-of-Fame

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) has congratulated Guyana and West Indies icon Shivnarine Chanderpaul for becoming the 19th West Indian to be inducted into the ICC’s Hall-of-Fame.

The former West Indies Captain, who scored over 20,000 runs in his 20-year International career, was inducted on Monday evening.

GCC said that the club is proud of the achievements of Shiv who played most of his life for Guyana’s oldest club and the home of Bourda.

“On behalf of the Club and its Executives, we would like to offer our congratulations to Shiv, who spent most cricket career playing for GCC, for this prestigious achievement. Shiv was one of hardest working cricketers at the club since he was a young boy and this accolade is well deserved,” said the club’s Manager Rudolph Singh.

Shiv, who moved to Everest after he retired from First-Class cricket, is only second to Brian Lara among West Indians with Test runs and centuries.

Singh said this is the first GCC player to be inducted into the Hall-of-Fame adding that many of Shiv’s outstanding performances were achieved at Bourda.

“His First-Class debut at 17 and his Test debut at 19 against England were right here at Bourda. His 69-ball century against Australia and 203 not out against South Africa in his first match as West Indies Captain was also done right here at Bourda,” Singh disclosed.

Shiv joins Sir Clive Lloyd and Lance Gibbs from DCC along with Rohan Kanhai from Port Mourant as the Guyanese inducted. (Sean Devers)