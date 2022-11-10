Family seeking justice for fisherman beaten by crewmembers

Kaieteur News – Relatives of Fizal Khan, a fisherman from Best Road, Best Village, Vreed-en-Hoop, who was allegedly tied up and beaten by few of his crewmembers while out at sea last Wednesday, are calling for justice and a thorough investigation into the matter.

The relatives who spoke with Kaieteur News on Monday stated that Khan, a 39-year-old father of two was attacked by three of his crewmembers while they were out at sea in the Mahaica area. Briefly, one of Khan’s sister-in-law related to this newspaper that he had left home on Tuesday to go out with the crew but they ended up travelling the following day (Wednesday). On Thursday, she said, a guy had reached one of Khan’s daughters and told her that her father “get beat up bad on sea and we must get in contact with him”.

“But we still didn’t get contact, so the night me sister-in-law call and said that how he get bad beat up and the police carry him at Georgetown Public Hospital,” the relative related. The woman said that she ended up calling her mother who went to see Khan at the hospital. According to her, when her mother got there, Khan was not there and later learned that he was at the Ruimveldt Police Station.

The woman said the information they received was that the Coast Guards had brought an injured Khan along with the three-crew men who allegedly attacked Khan that Wednesday evening to the station. Though it is unclear what really happened while the men were on the boat, the relatives told this publication that Khan related to them, that the three men had attacked him after an argument erupted, that they tied him by his neck and feet and beaten him with several objects. He said they wanted to throw him overboard but the Coast Guards had showed up just in time and saw what was transpiring.

On Monday, a traumatized Khan who was groaning in pain briefly related to this publication that before he was attacked, he never had any grievance with the men who attacked him. Khan, as a result to the attack, reportedly suffered a fractured jaw, bruises to him back, face, neck and feet. Confirming Khan’s report, police sources on Monday told this newspaper that the matter was reported and that investigators have received a medical certificate from the hospital regarding Khan’s injuries. The suspects who were placed initially on station bail are scheduled to go to court today.