Corentyne cattle farmer beaten by cow thieves

Nov 10, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Chandrapaul Hemraj, a 60 year old cattle farmer from No. 64 Village, Region 6 (East Berbice Corentyne) was beaten severely by intruders on his ranch, during the early hours on Monday morning. Hemraj said that after noticing three men entering his property on horseback, he confronted them only to receive a brutal beating.

Due to the high prevalence of cattle theft occurring within the Upper Corentyne area, Hemraj said that he would usually stand guard on his property in the evenings in an effort to safeguard his cattle. He said it was while sitting in a tree, that he observed the men arriving on horseback at about midnight.

After climbing out of the tree, he said he approached the men to inquire from them their reason for being on his property. It was then that one of the men ran and scrambled him he said, while the others attempted to hold him down, as they dealt him several blows about the body.

During the commotion, Hemraj raised an alarm which alerted some fishermen who were nearby on a beach. They rushed to his rescue which resulted in the intruders fleeing the scene on their horses.

Hemraj says he was able to recognise two of the men on his property that night. He also said that they had left behind some items which included a cell phone. He later visited the No. 62 Village Police Station where he filed a report and provided the names of the men he recognised.

None of his cattle was stolen.

