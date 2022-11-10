Latest update November 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Cops nab car thief red-handed

Nov 10, 2022 News

Kaieteur  News – Police on the East Bank of Demerara yesterday arrested a suspected car thief, Christopher Persaud who is accused of stealing a motorcar, from a bodywork shop in Grove on the East Bank. Persaud was found next to the stolen car with the keys in his pocket; police believe that Ellon (only name given), a security guard attached to the bodywork shop might be involved as well.

Arrested, Christopher Persaud.

The recovered Premio

According to a police report, sometime between 18:00hrs on Tuesday November 8, and 08:00hrs on November 9, 2022, a grey Toyota Premio (PSS 6964) belonging to Anesa Yusuf, was stolen from a bodywork shop located as Lot 6 Tank Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Yusuf apparently had taken the vehicle to a bodywork repairman identified as Rameshwar Dehali, for him to spray the back bumper. Dehali reportedly parked the car inside the yard of his bodywork shop and left to return the following day to commence work on the vehicle. He left Ellon who would usually provide security to the workshop in his absence on the premises.

Yesterday, at about 08:00 hrs, Dehali returned to his bodywork shop and discovered that the car along with its keys, and several other keys for different vehicles were all missing from the premises. Also missing was the security guard, Ellon.

According to the report, Dehali immediately tried contacting Ellon by calling his cell phone to find out from him if he had moved the vehicle. However, Ellon, could not be reached. Dehali then decided to contact the owner of the vehicle and to enquire if she had perhaps removed the vehicle, but she did not. An immediate search was launched for the vehicle, and based on information gathered, they went to Second Street Craig, EBD where they saw the car parked on the northern side of the road.

Three males were seen standing within close proximity of the car. When asked who was the driver of the car, two of the men pointed to the suspect. The report further stated that Dehali carried out a search on the suspect and found the car key, along with the other keys mentioned earlier in his pants pocket. Dehali then summoned the police who responded and arrested the suspect, who was then taken to the Grove Police Station, along with the stolen vehicle. The suspect was placed into custody and the vehicle was lodged. Investigations are continuing, the police are looking the missing security guard.

