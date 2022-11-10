A show of team spirit!

– Grove Hi-Tech donates EBFA league prize to Garnett

Kaieteur News – Jennae Cecelia, a best-selling author of inspirational poetry books, wrote in her 2016 publication, Uncaged Wallflower, “Surround yourself with people who don’t just ask how you are doing. Surround yourself with people who make an effort to make sure they are part of the reason you are doing so well.”

The quote from the American author’s book was on full display by Grove Hi-Tech FC, winners of the 2022 East Bank Demerara Football Association (EBFA) League.

Grove Hi-Tech donated their entire purse of $200,000 to the team’s captain, Domini Garnett, who is recovering from surgery following an injury during the club’s semi-finals against Soesdyke Falcons.

Playing at the GFF National Training Centre, Garnett, who is also his side’s leading scorer, received an injury during a challenge for the ball involving an opposing player in the 85th minute of the match with Soesdyke Falcons.

His injury warranted emergency surgery, which was successfully done at the Georgetown Hospital on October 24.

Donning t-shirts with the slogans ‘Get Well Soon Damo’, Grove Hi-Tech went on to brush aside Timehri Panthers 3-1 to win the EBFA League.

However, with Garnett unable to work and is under care at home, the club donated the first prize money to their Captain to help with his needs while recovering.

Garnett was visited by coach Levi Nedd and players, who handed the prize money and the winner’s trophy to the forward, who had also represented Guyana with the Golden Jaguars.

On Social Media, many celebrated the club’s heart-warming gesture as a show of team spirit and a true representation of the Beautiful Game.