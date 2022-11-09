Latest update November 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Woman chopped by husband bled to death – autopsy

Nov 09, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A Post Mortem examination carried out on the body of Oma Devi Virasamy- the 30-year-old woman of Bloomfield Corentyne, Berbice who was chopped to death by her husband revealed that she died from a cut artery of the foot compounded by shock and hemorrhage.

Deceased, Oma Devi Virasamy

The murder accused, Mahendra Paltoo

The autopsy was performed by Government Pathologist, Vivekanand Bridgmohan at the Port Mourant Hospital yesterday.

Mahendra Paltoo, a Labourer also of Bloomfield confessed to chopping Virasamy, his reputed wife, during an argument on Sunday. Paltoo had told relatives and police initially that she fell on the cutlass and cut herself. He relayed to Investigators that Virasamy was making up the bed when she fell on the cutlass that was between the two mattresses.  He said he helped dress the wound and they went to bed but when he woke up at approximately 04:40 hrs, he found Virasamy lifeless on the bed.

Deodat Arjuman who is the Uncle of the dead woman, relayed that his niece was “a good gyal” and that she shared a relationship with the accused for several years. However, he was charged and sentenced to one year imprisonment for wounding a man and was released in March of this year. The couple shared a child together.  Arjuman said that Paltoo was abusive towards Virasamy and he even prevented her from attending her own mother’s funeral.

