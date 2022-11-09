No media worker should be barred from public events – Norton

Kaieteur News – Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton during a Press Conference on Tuesday said that no media worker should be barred from covering public events.

Norton was at the time responding to questions from Reporters about recent allegations made by the National Communications Network (NCN) that an Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) had attempted to prevent two of its Cameramen from recording a political meeting held on Sunday at Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

“I was there. I don’t know about the hostility that people are talking about. What I said when it was brought to me, is that it is being live stream and therefore, I ain’t see no reason why nobody can’t video it”, Norton said while adding, “I observed that they were trying to link it to other things but that is people prerogative. For me because it was live streamed, in my opinion it was public and therefore nobody should be stopped from recording it, because it was an open forum.”

NCN alleged in a statement issued on Monday that during the course of executing their duties, two of their Cameramen were attacked and intimidated by APNU + AFC Member of Parliament, Nima Flue-Bess.

NCN said MP Flue-Bess demanded that the Cameramen present their IDs. The duo reportedly informed the Parliamentarian that they are employed by NCN and were told there was no need for them to record the event.

According to the state owned broadcaster, having stood their ground to execute their duties, MP Flue-Bess then called the Police officials present to have the Cameramen removed.

The Inspector and Sergeant on the scene engaged the Cameramen and then reportedly threatened to seize their equipment if they recorded the event, NCN reported while noting that it was only after the intervention of a Senior Officer, that the Cameramen were able to execute of their duties.

NCN said Sunday’s incident was not the first instance during which its staff have been attacked, intimidated and denied access to events hosted by APNU + AFC.

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) had also joined condemning the alleged actions taken by the Opposition Party towards the videographers.

APNU+AFC, however, responded with a statement refuting the claims made against the party. According to the Opposition, at no time “were media operatives attacked by any APNU+AFC Member of Parliament, supporter or any person at the public meeting in Mocha, East Bank of Demerara on Sunday, 6th November 2022.”

The Coalition said that on Sunday MP Flue-Bess, in the company of People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Public Relations Officer, Shaneika Haynes, approached two unfamiliar men attempting to record the public meeting without a press pass or any form of identification and inquired whether they were members of the media and representatives of which organization.

“They were then cautioned against impersonating the media in the presence of the Police and allowed to record the meeting without interference,” the statement said.