Local Miner refutes Canadian Company’s claim on Puruni gold field

– ‘We never sold or relinquished rights’- Alphonso

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Days after it was reported that Alerio Gold Corp boasted of a ‘gold fever’ in Guyana, a local Miner, Henry Alphonso, has come forward to refute claims made by the company that it owns the 9000 acre Puruni Gold field , Region Seven.

In a statement sent out on Wednesday by Gunraj & Co., a law firm in Guyana that represents Alphonso, it was stated that he is the rightful owner of the property and had never sold it or relinquished his rights to the gold field. “Henry Alphonso is adamant that he has not sold, leased or in any other way alienated his rights, titles and interests held under the permits aforesaid,”related the law firm.

Alphonso reportedly became aware of the Canadian company’s claim after reading a Kaieteur News article published on Sunday last reporting that the corporation had bought out three large gold fields in Guyana from another company called Goldeneye. Among the three properties was the Puruni Gold Field, the other two were identified as Tassawinni and Harpy. Alerio Gold had reportedly informed its shareholders on January 14, 2022, via a statement published on its website with the headline, “Gold fever in Guyana” that it was entering a deal to buy the Puruni property. Months later, the company notified its shareholders in another statement that the deal was successful and it is now the owner of the property.

Alphonso was able to verify that the company has indeed made public claims that it owns the property and decided to make enquiries at Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) to see if Gold Field still belongs to him. According to Gunraj & Co., inquires revealed that Alphonso is still the legal owner of the property and has since labeled the claims made by Alerio Gold as a ‘False Representation’.

“The Guyana Geology & Mines Commission has revealed that the said properties are still held by Henry Alphonso, who is a Guyanese Miner involved in the extractive industry for over two decades,” stated the Law Firm. Via his legal representation, Alphonso, according to release will move to ‘Communicate the developments to the local regulatory agencies, including, GGMC, the Canadian regulatory agencies, and the country’s National Stock Exchange where the company is listed’. The local Miner will also ‘explore litigation and alternative remedies against Alerio Gold Corp for alleged false claim of owning the Puruni Gold Field’.