GT in a mess

Latest update November 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 09, 2022 News
– as new garbage trucks breakdown
Kaieteur News – Several areas in Georgetown have been in a mess for the last week after the Mayor and City Council’s (MCC) garbage trucks broke down.
Residents from Norton Street and areas in Kitty have been complaining bitterly to Kaieteur News that their streets are beginning to look like a dumpsite with overflowing garbage bins. The scent, they said, is starting to become unbearable, and that flies are beginning to enter their homes.
They were reportedly promised that trucks would return to normal schedule on Monday and had waited all day and night but none showed up.
Up to press time on Tuesday, Residents said that their garbage still remained piled up in front of their homes.
Kaieteur News last Friday had reached out to the city’s director of Waste Management, Walter Narine, to find out the reason for the garbage pile up in the city and he had said that it was because the trucks had broken down.
“We had one truck working for the entire week now we got back the trucks out of the work shop, the trucks are working”, he told this newspaper.
He had related that the repaired trucks would start cleaning up the city that same afternoon and return to normal schedule on Monday, especially in Kitty.
Kaieteur News had made a follow up with Narine on Sunday evening and he promised the Kitty residents that their garbage would be removed the following day (Monday) but no truck arrived.
It is unclear if the trucks had encountered other mechanical issues that had further caused a delay in the garbage pick-up across the city.
However, residents might not have to wait much longer because Chinese Company, Zijin Mining Inc. on Thursday last donated a new garbage truck to M&CC.
This is the third garbage truck that has been donated to the City Council within the last three years. The first was purchased in 2019, by the then Ministry of Communities, under the previous coalition Government for over $45M. A second was procured for over $38.4M the following year, and was paid for out of the subvention money handed over to the council by the same Government.
Narine back then had said that the acquisition of the trucks would assist M&CC to save millions paid to contractors to collect garbage from around the city. At that time he also said that the City Council had owed Puran Brothers some $32M for garbage collection.
Nov 09, 2022ST JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies cricket legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul was announced as one of the new members of International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Hall of Fame on Tuesday afternoon in...
Nov 09, 2022
Nov 09, 2022
Nov 09, 2022
Nov 09, 2022
Nov 09, 2022
Kaieteur News – Cobeer Persaud is a long-standing friend of mine. He has been known to me as Anand, and that’s the... more
Kaieteur News – Now that the law has been passed for the establishment of a Constitutional Reform Commission, it is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]