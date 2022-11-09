GT in a mess

– as new garbage trucks breakdown

Kaieteur News – Several areas in Georgetown have been in a mess for the last week after the Mayor and City Council’s (MCC) garbage trucks broke down.

Residents from Norton Street and areas in Kitty have been complaining bitterly to Kaieteur News that their streets are beginning to look like a dumpsite with overflowing garbage bins. The scent, they said, is starting to become unbearable, and that flies are beginning to enter their homes.

They were reportedly promised that trucks would return to normal schedule on Monday and had waited all day and night but none showed up.

Up to press time on Tuesday, Residents said that their garbage still remained piled up in front of their homes.

Kaieteur News last Friday had reached out to the city’s director of Waste Management, Walter Narine, to find out the reason for the garbage pile up in the city and he had said that it was because the trucks had broken down.

“We had one truck working for the entire week now we got bac k the trucks out of the work shop, the trucks are working”, he told this newspaper.

He had related that the repaired trucks would start cleaning up the city that same afternoon and return to normal schedule on Monday, especially in Kitty.

Kaieteur News had made a follow up with Narine on Sunday evening and he promised the Kitty residents that their garbage would be removed the following day (Monday) but no truck arrived.

It is unclear if the trucks had encountered other mechanical issues that had further caused a delay in the garbage pick-up across the city.

However, residents might not have to wait much longer because Chinese Company, Zijin Mining Inc. on Thursday last donated a new garbage truck to M&CC.

This is the third garbage truck that has been donated to the City Council within the last three years. The first was purchased in 2019, by the then Ministry of Communities, under the previous coalition Government for over $45M. A second was procured for over $38.4M the following year, and was paid for out of the subvention money handed over to the council by the same Government.

Narine back then had said that the acquisition of the trucks would assist M&CC to save millions paid to contractors to collect garbage from around the city. At that time he also said that the City Council had owed Puran Brothers some $32M for garbage collection.